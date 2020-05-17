Letter: Budgets for political events necessary
It is clear that US Presidents cannot have a blank check for personal travel and political events.

Because the current POTUS has spent 300x the presidential salary on private trips, I propose that future POTUS have a limited budget for personal travel, including fees spent by secret service and staff. Any good administrator will appreciate a budget and plan accordingly.

Additionally, POTUS or his campaign organization is responsible for all costs associated with any trip which includes any political event.

Pseudo-Senator McSally can demonstrate her adherence to good government and conservative principles by submitting appropriate legislation to limit the out if control spending by a corrupt POTUS.

Additionally, this law must have the teeth of a criminal penalty for any and all persons who violate it.

David Brooke Hatfield

Oracle

Tags

