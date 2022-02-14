 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fake News and Lies
View Comments

Letter: Fake News and Lies

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 6 article "Trump's 2020 election claims."

In his letter the writer wrote, "Saying 'pigs fly' doesn't make it so."

To which I'd like to add, that it is similarly a lie to say that the January 6, 2020 violent insurrection and assault on the Capitol and on the US Constitution as incited by the ex-president, was "ORDINARY CITIZENS ENGAGED IN LEGITIMATE POLITICAL DISCOURSE," as the Republican National Committee tried to claim.

Furthermore, in the light of the widely-broadcast photographic documentation, this absurd claim is an insult to the intelligence of every seeing American voter. It was made by a weak-kneed political party, which lacks the guts to tell the truth, as they surely would if they cared at all about the future of democracy in our country.

Jon Sebba

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News