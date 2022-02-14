Letter: Fake News and Lies

Re: the Feb. 6 article "Trump's 2020 election claims."
In his letter the writer wrote, "Saying 'pigs fly' doesn't make it so."
To which I'd like to add, that it is similarly a lie to say that the January 6, 2020 violent insurrection and assault on the Capitol and on the US Constitution as incited by the ex-president, was "ORDINARY CITIZENS ENGAGED IN LEGITIMATE POLITICAL DISCOURSE," as the Republican National Committee tried to claim.
Furthermore, in the light of the widely-broadcast photographic documentation, this absurd claim is an insult to the intelligence of every seeing American voter. It was made by a weak-kneed political party, which lacks the guts to tell the truth, as they surely would if they cared at all about the future of democracy in our country.
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.