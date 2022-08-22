Letter: Fraud in the White House

Former President Trump has just shown why he is unfit for any public office. He does not know the difference between the illegal break in and burglary by the Watergate thieves and the FBI conducting a search based on credible evidence and a judge’s approval of the warrant previously approved by the director of the FBI and the Attorney General of the United States. Trump appointed that judge and the director of the FBI. How many times have we heard him say that only mobsters and the guilty plead the fifth amendment. He just plead the fifth 450 times in New York. It is certainly his right to do so, but he said only crooks plead the fifth. Lastly the classified information found in his residence is a crime. As a former Air Force officer responsible for handling, storage and safe keeping of classified information, had those documents been in my house I would have been in jail for a long time.