Letter: GUILTY OF TREASON---TRUMP AND GOP
Trump, by aiding Russia in trying to shift the blame to Ukraine for interfering in our 2016 election and undermining Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, has committed treason. The Republicans, by "blindly" supporting Trump and refusing to hold him accountable for his crimes, are also guilty of treason. The two main reasons we ended up with this pathetic man as president are Fox News and religion. Fox News is the actual Fake News and is owned by Rupert Murdoch, an ultra conservative, who also owns the Wall Street Journal. Evangelicals voted 81% for Trump showing how uninformed and hypocritical they are. There are good Christians and bad ones.True Christians vote for Democrats. Anyone who voted for Trump in 2016 is an idiot and anyone still supporting him after four years is an absolute moron. If enough Trump voters don't wise up and oust Trump and turn the senate back to the Democrats in 2020 then this country is doomed. Richard Ensign

Richard Ensign

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

