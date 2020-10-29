Letter: Joe "the big guy" Biden noted in 2017 China deal with son Hunter

Among the emails on a laptop believed owned by Joe Biden's son Hunter and left at a computer repair store, was a May 2017 email related to a deal with a Chinese energy firm named CEFC. There was discussion of remuneration equity packages for 6 people designated by their initials. 4 were listed at 20 each, H (for Hunter) had 10 and 10 "held by H for the big guy." Hunter Biden is noted as the "Chair/ Vice Chair." Fox News contacted one of the people on the email chain who confirmed "the big guy" was Joe Biden. The Chinese firm went bankrupt. But here we have an alleged Chinese deal involving both Hunter and Joe Biden, who has said he knows nothing of his son's foreign deals. As VP, Biden was the point man for Obama on China policy. Hunter allegedly has received millions from China deals. He has not denied ownership of the laptop. Is this how "the big guy" Joe Biden secretly profits from family corruption?
Tally McDonald
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
