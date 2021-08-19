 Skip to main content
Letter: Krysten Sinema protecting predatory drug pricing
Letter: Krysten Sinema protecting predatory drug pricing

A recently received mailer from ALSIC biomedical council praises Krysten Sinema for blocking legislation that would lower drug prices.

The boldly-colored mailer hysterically claims that a radical agenda allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and less expensive Canadian imports would “import socialized pricing policies to America with devastating impact on innovation….”

Really?

Apparently Senator Sinema is shielded from astronomical and escalating pharma costs with her taxpayer funded Cadillac health care plan and is unaware much innovative research is done with public funds. The Pharma billionaires are produced in part by this socialized research.

Hypocritically and deceptively depicting drug pricing relief for the average citizen as dangerous socialism is not representing the public interest.

Hopefully Arizona will have much better representation in the future and given the choice between predatory monopoly pricing and socialized pricing, I’ll gladly take socialized pricing any day.

Candace Charvoz Frank

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

