Letter: Live Free or ...

The people who protest public health-related orders use the phrase "Live Free or Die." They should consider using the phrase "Live Free AND Die," as it is more appropriate in the contest of a killer virus. Unfortunately, the impression given by the protesters is that THEY that should be "free" and its OK if OTHERS do the dying.
Clearly, they've not seen a person they care about suffer or die from an illness like this. Perhaps they should "live free" by volunteering as a first responder in medical facilities or social agencies.
Maybe to make them happy, we could establish "Covid Colonies" for them, the way they had "Leper Colonies" in darker times. Then the protesters could "live free" without having an impact on vulnerable populations, like me.
Leonhard Goeller
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
