Today (6/17) you published two letters from MAGA people whose arguments are based on falsehoods. David Garcia attempts to equate Trump’s handling of classified documents to Clinton’s and Biden’s. Anyone who follows the news, even credible Fox journalists like Bret Baer, knows that there is no comparison. Amanda Blakely states four distinct falsehoods in her defense of MAGA violence. Again, following the news makes this clear.

I would refute these falsehoods, but why bother. It seems it is not possible to have a fact-based discussion with MAGA people. They appear to be locked into their fantasy world. It would be nice to see some actual fact-based arguments from the MAGA crowd, but I suspect there aren’t any facts that support their views.

Steven Brown

Midtown