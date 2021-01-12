 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mark Finchem is responsible for the violence
View Comments

Letter: Mark Finchem is responsible for the violence

He was there, but he says he didn’t go inside the Capitol building. He says he never engaged in the violence or looting. He says he isn’t responsible for the deaths. But LD 11 Rep. Mark Finchem flew to D.C., after months of posting about the “stolen” election, with the express purpose of overturning the will of the American people. This is called sedition.

Mr. Finchem is famous all over the state as a conspiracy theorist who peddles voter suppression bills and far-right fringe theories. He feels no need to respond to constituents if they do not agree with him, instead name-calling and resorting to intimidation, eventually blocking people (myself included).

Like the president, Mr. Finchem is responsible for the violence because he helped to fuel it on social media. His attempts to overthrow the government disqualify him from holding public office, and he should be removed immediately.

Carol Fiore

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News