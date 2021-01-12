Letter: Mark Finchem is responsible for the violence

He was there, but he says he didn’t go inside the Capitol building. He says he never engaged in the violence or looting. He says he isn’t responsible for the deaths. But LD 11 Rep. Mark Finchem flew to D.C., after months of posting about the “stolen” election, with the express purpose of overturning the will of the American people. This is called sedition.
Mr. Finchem is famous all over the state as a conspiracy theorist who peddles voter suppression bills and far-right fringe theories. He feels no need to respond to constituents if they do not agree with him, instead name-calling and resorting to intimidation, eventually blocking people (myself included).
Like the president, Mr. Finchem is responsible for the violence because he helped to fuel it on social media. His attempts to overthrow the government disqualify him from holding public office, and he should be removed immediately.
Carol Fiore
Northwest side
