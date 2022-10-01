 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Medicare Privatization

  • Comments

In 2019 Medicare quietly launched a scheme called Direct Contracting that inserts a for profit company between patients and medical providers.

Companies are paid a monthly fee to cover a patients expenses keeping 40% of the fee not spent on patient care. Beneficiaries can be enrolled without their full knowledge or consent. To opt out patients must change their primary care doctor.

The General Counsel for the Health and Human Services Department warned that it appeared the project was set up to benefit specific companies. Medicare expects to cover all traditional Medicare and Medicare Supplement beneficiaries with this plan by 2030, effectively privatizing Medicare. Medicare recently changed the name of the program to ACO REACH but the same flaws exist as in the Direct Contracting model.

With ACO REACH seniors will have their care radically changed, their choices undermined, services denied and care rationed while increasing the chance of bankrupting Medicare. Healthcare should be between patients and their doctors, not companies that have profit as their motive.

People are also reading…

Mike Gatton

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Twice as Rich

On Saturday morning when Robinson Crusoe and Friday woke up, both were twice as rich as the morning before. Society creates wealth. The more w…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News