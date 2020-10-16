 Skip to main content
Letter: Our democracy is in danger
How much longer can we as a country continue as a beacon of democracy when our own democracy is holding on by a thread? Our founders separated the powers of government as a protection from autocracy; this is why we have the Judicial branch which interprets the law, the Legislative which makes the law and the Executive which executes the law. What happens to our country if the Legislative bends to the will of the Executive? What happens if the Judicial disregards its duty and enters the political thicket?

The polarization of this country has reached a new extreme, and it is causing us to throw out the paradigms that have protected us this long. Diversity of thought and debate are great, but only if minds are open to new information. I fear that debate is quickly becoming fruitless. Now more than ever, we need leaders who think critically and lead with their conscience.

Avery Williams

Vail

