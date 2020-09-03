 Skip to main content
Letter: Rebuttal RE Reasons to postpone election
You continually try to limit my reproductive choices; you subject me to disease or worse by not wearing a mask; you relegate my grandchildren to a planet of rising oceans, increasing natural disasters and less diversity of habitat by ignoring global warming; you subject them to terror of being shot in school due to lack of stricter gun laws; you shame my gay and lesbian friends by making them feel less than human for existing let alone wanting the right to marry; you want to limit the rights of my friends of color; you trample on my Christian faith by totally ignoring the tenets of Christianity (love thy neighbor as thyself?), and now you want to take away my right to vote when no election has ever been suspended, not during the Civil War, the 1918 pandemic, or two world wars? I’ll bet you fly the flag on every holiday and call yourself a patriot.

Karen Junghans

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

