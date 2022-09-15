 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Response To Loyal "I am a Fascist" Johnson

Finally a Trump supporter admits to Fascism. Some of your complaints have merit but true to Fascist belief anything that goes against Trump there has to be something wrong with. The FBI is doing their job because Trump failed to do his. Democratic supporters did not storm the Capital "MAGA" republicans did. In a previous letter you claimed Biden, Harris, Garland, and Mayorkas were inept and incompetent and that they were tearing our country apart. Well I would choose them over Bannon, Flynn, Barr, Stone, Guiliani, Alex Jones, Qanon, Proud Boys, etc. all people and organizations to be proud of. Really those our your chosen leaders?? C'mon!!! As for climate change policies you say use "common sense" I ask you to do the same. If you don't feel we have an impact on the environment then you have never been in a major industrial city on a smoggy day. That air you're tasting is not natural. Do you know what science is???

Nick Nicholas

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

