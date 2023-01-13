 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Selling my Hunting Rifles

I’m I little old for hunting so I took my two rifles to a large Tucson gun store to sell. They very politely told me there is little market for hunting guns. I looked around at the pistols and guns being displayed, most were intended to kill people not animals. Mostly gone were the fine hunting rifles with wood stocks, precision scopes and limited shots.

They sent me to shop in a small brick building that turned out to also be a gun museum. They admired my rifles, gave me a good price and promised to find them a good home.

Apparently, guns are no longer valued for their workmanship and used in the yearly licensed hunt. Fathers and mothers no longer take their sons and daughters out to learn the fine points of hunting, to respect guns and use them safety. Now guns are marketed using fear of others who may also have guns; a much more lucrative marketing scheme for selling more guns.

Douglas Holland

Midtown

