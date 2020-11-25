 Skip to main content
Letter: What were Trump’s accomplishments?
Rebuilt the military and destroyed the Caliphate, which was initially holding about a third of Iraq.

Built 400 miles of border wall to stop drugs and illegal immigrants crossing our border.

Lowered taxes for all Americans and made it uneconomic for corporations to move out of the USA.

His tariffs on China for steel, aluminum and other imports allowed many steel and aluminum mills to reopen.

Much manufacturing has moved back to the USA.

He replaced NAFTA with the USMCA (better for jobs and trade for the USA).

During his first 3 years, wage rates increased faster for lower paid jobs.

His economic changes created jobs, and minority unemployment reached historic lows and unemployment for all was the lowest since WW2.

His administration has negotiated 3 historic middle east peace deals.

He made the USA energy independent.

He got the crime bill passed.

He arranged for permanent funding for historically black colleges.

Rapid Covid-19 vaccine development.

He put conservative judges on the courts.

Robert Baker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

