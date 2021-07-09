Letter: Why You Should Care About Foreign Aid

Foreign aid is a bit of a controversial topic perhaps because it is misunderstood. Congress allocates money for the world’s impoverished through the International Affairs budget. For starters, this budget is only 1% of the entire U.S. federal budget. However, it has the ability to fight terrorism and facilitate job creation. Millions of people are expected to starve given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding is needed to prevent future pandemics and improve the U.S.’s national security and job market. As Americans, we are responsible for making our voices heard when we find an issue in the world. I urge all readers to call and email your Congress members through The Borgen Project’s Action Center to ask for more funding for the international Affairs Budget. Foreign issues are our issues as well as we are interconnected.
Bita Mosallai
Oro Valley
