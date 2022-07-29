Letters to the Editor: July 29

Overturning the voucher law

In 2018, voters overturned a voucher expansion law passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Every year, Arizonans ask the Legislature to increase funding for public schools; every year, Arizona voters tell the Legislature we do not want a voucher expansion program that defunds public schools and subsidizes private school tuition for the wealthy.

This year, the Arizona Legislature passed a voucher expansion law larger than the one voters overturned four years ago. Once again, a referendum is circulating to put this egregious law on the ballot so voters can overturn it. Help circulate the referendum petition; sign the petition. See pimadems.org for times and locations.

The Arizona Constitution gives voters the right to recall legislators who act against the will of the voters.

Because this is an election year, we do not need to undergo the arduous task of recall. We can vote these self-serving legislators out of office. All the Republican legislators voted against the will of the voters. Vote for Democrats.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Biden is new Reagan

Every article about our current inflation rate mentions that 9.1% is the highest it’s been in 40 years. So who was president 40 years ago when 11.9% inflation was even worse? Ronald Reagan.

There are many similarities between Reagan and Biden. Both were deemed to be too old for the office, and both were the oldest men to be sworn in. After a disastrous year-and-a-half in office, both were unpopular and expected to be one-term presidents. Reagan’s party lost big in the 1982 mid-term elections, making his reelection in 1984 even more doubtful.

Oh, yes. Reagan’s supporters claimed that Jimmy Carter was responsible for the lousy economy, and Biden’s supporters claim that Donald Trump was responsible. In fact, rising oil prices, global warfare and shortages caused worldwide inflation. Sound familiar? Reagan did not have to deal with a pandemic.

In the end, Ronald Reagan came out fine and was reelected, and Joe Biden will be, too.

John Vornholt

Northeast side

Dems OK with subversion

For two years, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and his band of mostly Democrat federal prosecutors, investigated then-President Trump for “Russia collusion” in the 2016 election. The case used salacious unverified information about Trump contained in the infamous Steele dossier, financed by the Clinton campaign. Democrats deemed Trump’s election as stolen and illegitimate. I believe the Mueller investigation was a de facto coup attempt against Trump. Fast forward to the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. Protests in front of conservative justices’ homes clearly in violation of federal law. But no enforcement actions by USAG Merrick Garland. Over 40 pro-life centers across the country vandalized by pro-choice abortionists. An insurrection by an angry mob banging on the glass doors at the Arizona state Capitol’s Senate building while senators were in a late-night session. The protesters were dispersed by the Arizona DPS deploying tear gas. Biden declared the Supreme Court conservative justices as extremists and their abortion decision as illegitimate. Why are Democrats OK to subvert our government institutions?

Christy Daniels

Foothills

Biden is simply governing

In an era of “gotcha” politics and name-calling slurs, while others are slinging mud or being investigated by Congress or states’ attorneys general, Joe Biden plugs along.

Governing is not dominating the latest news cycle. It is actually not really sexy, but a process of listening to concerns and trying to do the best for the constituents no matter how strong the headwinds.

The manic emotionalism of the previous presidential administration is not the norm, nor should it be. Unfortunately, many of us are now wired to download the latest, search for the newest, then forget the lessons just learned.

While Biden will never be known as the most exciting of presidents, I know he’d rather be known as the most competent, especially in these trying times.

I’d vote for him again simply because he inherited a dysfunctional administration and a razor-thin Congress. He makes mistakes, but does his best for the country and not himself.

He’s a workhorse, not a showhorse.

Matt Somers

Midtown

The truth matters

Watching television political ads with candidates casting aspersions against one another reminded me of an old saying: Mammals of the higher vertebrae who dwell in crystallized domiciles should refrain from casting geological objects into the atmosphere.

Fred DiNoto

Northwest side

Grow up

My 7-year-old grandson has been raised right.

He knows right from wrong. He doesn’t say, we were way ahead, so we couldn’t have lost the game. Or the only way we can lose is if the game is rigged.

Our ex-president needs to grow up and act like my grandson.

Doug Frye

Marana

Masters is well-named

In a Los Angeles Times opinion column by Jean Guerrero of July 25, there is a discussion of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters. Masters is a protege of high-tech billionaire Peter Thiel, and Thiel is an advocate of a surveillance state (like China) wherein the common people will serve their betters, as the commoners are closely monitored.

Masters is mouthing the usual Trumpist “build the wall” rhetoric, when in fact, he would be a mouthpiece for Thiel. In short “Masters” is a good name for this candidate, given his aspiration to be a master with many servants. This is just a timely warning.

Richard C. Sipan

Green Valley

Trump right about natural gas

In 2018 when Germany was negotiating with Russia to receive more natural gas from a Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, in addition to the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline already in service, Trump warned Germany’s Merkel against becoming dependent of Russia and publicly said they could become “captive” to them. The American Democrat-dominated news scoffed at his remarks and berated him for saying such things to a NATO ally. Trump imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2, that were lifted by Biden. Fast forward to now during the Russia/Ukraine War, Biden reimposed the sanctions. Russia recently halted the flow of natural gas to Germany and to other European countries via Nord Stream 1. It has since resumed. But European leaders are worried about the future. Some countries like Germany, Netherlands and Austria are planning to fire up old coal burning plants to produce electricity. Putin’s “mole,” Trump, was of course right on this and also right for pressuring NATO countries to spend more for their defense.

Gregorio Lopez