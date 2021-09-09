Letters to the Editor Sept. 9

Northwest Fire
EMTs are great
Northwest Fire District EMTs: Thank you for your actions Aug 23. That morning I was hit with severe pain in my lower abdomen and groin area. I called 911 and your EMTs arrived within 10 minutes and began treatment. Such pros at their job!
They suggested I go to Oro Valley Hospital, since because of COVID they had fewer patients than Northwest Hospital. On the drive, staff remained by my side and kept me calm. They stayed by my side at the hospital until my admittance.
I don't know which station responded but its near Thornydale and Cortaro. Thank you!
Donald Mitchell
Northwest side
Texas achieves
an equilibrium
Americans rejoice. Texas Republicans have done it with their new world, let’s-meet-in-the-middle approach to governance. With the newly armed abortion vigilantes roaming Texas streets and patrolling the borders, they have finally melded the radical left with the radical right.
Defund the police meets no government oversight. No more need for properly trained and vetted professionals to enforce the lawful will of the people. No more misspending tax dollars on bad-acting peace officers.
It’s now up to the heavily armed guy around the corner, who will seek the easy money found by turning in our womenfolk. Yeppers. Boy howdy, buckaroos.
I can’t wait for the next part, where sperm donors who don’t financially support unwelcome motherhood from six weeks on will be publicly castrated in the town square. Maybe the Supreme Court won’t block that one, either.
Bruce Kaplan
Northwest side
Good people
still among us
We recently had a flat tire near the San Simon rest area on I-10 near the New Mexico border. While attempting to get the spare and change the tire, a gentleman offered to help. He got the spare out and changed the tire. When we offered him $20, he refused. We also tried to give the $20 to his two traveling companions, but they refused. They told us he is always helping people.
Unfortunately, we did not get his name. Since the news is often negative, we thought it appropriate to share some good news.
Gayle Poe
Northeast side
Will Sinema
ever step up?
Ten people live in a building, five on one side and five on the other. One side catches fire. Those five residents yell, “Call 911!” The second five come to see what the commotion is.
Those second five say, “Wait, why are you screaming? This is alarmist. Is the building really on fire? Fires happen all the time. They might not be that bad. We can’t stop them, anyway. Even if we could, it’d be expensive, and we couldn’t afford it.” Meanwhile, hands hidden behind their backs, they quietly pour gas onto the flames.
What would you do? You wouldn’t say, “Let’s convince one of the five people to put down the gas can and agree with us to call 911. With 60% of us agreeing, we could call 911.”
No. You wouldn’t wait to save the lives and livelihoods of all 10 people in the building.
The West is burning. The East is flooding. What will you do, Sen. Sinema?
Nathan Hicks
Foothills
Narrow interest
in 'saving lives'
Anti-abortionists need to be consistent about saving lives.
I would fully expect them to support very strong gun control laws, require vaccinations for all, support mask-wearing mandates by cities and school boards, speak out against sending our troops into combat anywhere.
How come those "saving lives" issues are not relevant to them? As a postscript, what about their vehement support of "personal freedom"? I guess it only applies to "freedoms" they care about, not to pregnant women.
What hypocrites!
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Biden creating
more problems
Our president is claiming a victory in Afghanistan. Who is he kidding? People clinging to the transport plane taking off is shades of exiting Vietnam. This is an unmitigated disaster and could have been done right. Joe cannot even answer press questions.
Kamala Harris was supposed to fix the border crisis, and nothing has happened. This administration solves problems by creating more. If difficult decisions are to be made in the future, I have no confidence in this administration.
Doug Shumway
Green Valley
Wise to conserve
our groundwater
I applaud Nan and Dick Walden’s efforts to promote groundwater conservation in Cochise Country (Tucson Opinion, Sept 2). Overpumping causes direct harm to the property and livelihoods of residents of Cochise County. It is in the interests of all Arizonans to stop unregulated pumping of groundwater. As the Waldens suggest, creating an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA), or even better, an Active Management Area, is an important step.
Mari Jensen
Midtown
Woman's uterus
belongs to her
The issue for the right to choose should not be the viability of the zygote or when life begins. The issue is body autonomy. A woman has the right to decide what goes on with her own body. She is more than a fetus container. Her body has to give up or supply nutrients and internal physical space with a pregnancy, not to mention the pain and suffering that goes with those changes, both physical and mental.
Yet she is to have no say? Why does a potential human have more rights than a living breathing woman who already has a heartbeat? Speaking of potential life why don't we pass some laws about men who impregnate women who don't want to be pregnant? After all the Bible says "lustful men" should be forced to marry. Maybe we can pass a law to force men to take libido-lowering drugs. After all, sperm are alive and potential human life.
Nancy Kabat
Foothills