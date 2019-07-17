Trump, not migrants, should leave the country
Re: the July 15 article “Trump under fire for racially charged tweets against Democratic congresswomen of color.”
‘Tis Donald J. Trump who might think about leaving and living in another country. After all, he, from an early age, has despised the United States of America and its commitment to equality and justice for all. Donald and his father, Fred, thought nothing wrong with telling black women that their apartments were full and then renting them to a white person, and Donald railed against five innocent people of color in full-page ads.
Trump is a bigot, he chose to dig in rather than grow and evolve. More recently, President Trump told asylum seekers and migrants from Central America that we were full. Not long before that, Trump bemoaned the lack of migrants from Norway. ‘Tis Trump, truth be told, who hates the United States. He is the one who might find another country’s values, or lack of them, more to his liking.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Reading Rand will show you a diversity of ideas
Re: the July 7 article “Change perspective, read more books by female authors.”
So Leonard Pitts says he has an “unconscious bias” against women writers. He fears he is not promoting “diversity.” Actually, he has no unconscious bias. As he states, he reads what pleases him. However, if he really believes in his bias against women and wants to overcome it, I recommend a great woman author and philosopher, Ayn Rand. In reading Rand, Leonard will find – among other riches – the concept of individual rights. This will unscramble his thinking.
He will come to understand, for example, that groups are abstractions, unreal creations, and have no rights. There are no “women’s rights,” “minority rights,” “gay rights,” etc. Only individuals have rights. Individual rights are the only kinds of rights that exist. Reading Rand will enable Leonard to break free from Marxist “groupthink,” and escape to the real world of individuals, where he will find diversity of ideas.
Jim Douthit
West side
It’s time to overcome American ‘hatriots’
After the events of July 4, I am convinced that the United States have become the divided states of Donald Trump. We have devolved in the past half-century into a squabbling clannish nation, where evangelical Americans have lost their Christian morals. Racists have found their voice, and inhumanity has become a core value of the greedy. If we fail to come together to reverse the disgrace that has become our body politic, I fear we will not survive the consequences either as a society or a nation. We need some 21st century patriots to overcome the will of the hatriots.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Democrats want to
politicize student debt
Some presidential Democratic contenders want to politicize the student loan crisis by canceling 44.8 million students loans totaling $1.56 trillion dollars. The average student loan debt at public colleges is $25,550 with 63% of all student loan balances less than $25,000. There are eight repayment plans available. Sixty-five percent of direct student loans are with millennials or the older Gen-Z’s under the age of 39.
There are several conditions where a student does not have to repay their student loans, either for a specified time or permanently: grad school, military service, Peace Corp, financial hardship, medical residency, public service jobs, teacher loan forgiveness, disability, and borrower defense.
The government nationalized the student loan program in 2010 and now wants to “fix” the crisis by canceling all student loans when only 13% are in default, instead of addressing the problem areas. It appears the Democratic Party wants so buy the votes of the 29 million Millennial and Gen Z students while adding to our national debt.
Donald Arritola
SaddleBrooke
Why make an I-11 when we could just use I-10?
It puzzles me that plans for an I-11 paralleling I-10 north from Tucson continue to be discussed when it’s obvious that I-10, which needs roadwork in any case, could readily accommodate the addition of high-speed optional lanes similar to those in almost every urban highway system across the country.
These lanes could be tolled to help support upkeep.
There would be no disruption to the Tohono O’odham or the wildlife; existing businesses dependent on I-10 would be helped; and surely the cost of construction would be lower. What am I missing here?
Suzanne Ferguson
Southeast side
Ignorance on Socialism fully displayed in letter
Re: the July 7 letter “No to Dem socialists.”
In response to the senior who asserts all Democrats running for president are Socialists. This claim would be laughable if it were not so disturbingly ignorant. How do you reason with the unreasonable, those that eschew facts? Voters like this give us the likes of Dumb Donald Trump. I’m sure this ‘senior’ is happily willing to refuse her Social Security and Medicare benefits. Thank you, Democrats.
Stanley Steik
Midtown
No bridge too far
for Trump, McConnell
Are you not horrified as a citizen of the United States of America to hear a sitting president defend his good friend the serial pedophile? A serial pedophile who dictated the terms of the sentence for his crimes to the Florida prosecutor, now-former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who complied.
We have had in the history of this country some seriously morally and mentally compromised presidents, but this? Apparently there is no bridge too far for Mitch McConnell and the Senate, which leaves this to “We the People.” To quote Joseph Nye Welch to then Senator Joseph McCarthy, “...have you no sense of decency?”
Virginia Gethmann
Northeast side