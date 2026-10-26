The consequences of elections give the voters exactly what they choose. That includes the selection of the school boards. For anyone wondering how well the choices in the school boards consider the results, ask Google about the Tucson Unified School District ranking and the result is disappointing: 22% in math and 28% in reading. Now compare these results to one of the schools that is getting special consideration: University High School which is frequently ranked as one of the top public high schools for English and Math 96%–97%. So, the question is simple - why can't we teach the same quality education at all schools in Tucson? Shouldn't every student have the chance to excel? What exactly is different about the curriculum at all the other TUSD schools as compared to University High School. Even worse is the racial issue of who chooses which students get a step forward with a better education? We have eliminated DEI so every student should get the same chance.