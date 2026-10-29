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I read with amusement the letters crying about the fact that TEP is owned by a Canadian firm that receives profits from their enterprises.

All goods and services are comprised of; raw material, labor of production, the administrative cost called overhead of the entity, i.e. office accounting, the manufacturing plant, insurance, labor burden, transportation and all the direct and non-direct expenses. The last component of this good or service is called profit. Profit is not a four-letter word.

Without profit, all the aforementioned is futile. A business would go around in circles diligently producing the “widget” while sinking into bankrupting. Profit makes the world go around.

To think the City of Tucson can administrate the effort required to produce electricity, I have a bridge in Brookland I want to sell you, at my cost.

Ed LeGendre

East side