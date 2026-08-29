Today l received a campaign flier for Hollace Lyon that didn't identify as a Democrat. I wondered why and assume that Democrats have trashed their brand and tied themselves to socialist so they need to hide the party affiliation. The goal is to make promises like “lower costs and keep us safe”, even though under four years of Joe Biden inflation rose to the highest level in half a century. How can Democrats promise safety, while Biden and the Democrats threw open the borders and allowed thousands of non-vetted immigrant murderers, rapists, and thieves into our country. Vote Democrat and get: biological men in women’s locker rooms and sports, rampant inflation, a deluge of dangerous people here illegally, and socialist candidates in their “big tent”. On top of opening the doors, the Democrats interfere with a law enforcement agency: ICE (whether you agree with them or not, it is the law). Know for whom you are voting.