A recent political commercial, that appeared to be in support of a Democrat candidate, made a point of denigrating MAGA. It is hard to understand why. ‘Make American Great Again’ seems like a goal that every citizen should want and yet this dream is being used as a derogatory slur. Then again, based on some of the recent stories reporting the political goals of some of the Democrat party, it seems like some of the Democrats have a goal of tearing down the current government. It seems strange, considering this is the most capable country in the world, to have a desire to replace what you don’t understand with something that you clearly don’t understand. The first step is to better understand. The history of the USA can give anyone a better understanding, however, the simple fact that socialism has never succeeded or has been converted to communism seems telling on its own. Funny how so many activists step into a discussion submerged in ignorance.