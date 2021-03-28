 Skip to main content
Letter: Arizona Copper Mining Isn’t Green
Letter: Arizona Copper Mining Isn’t Green

Andre Lauzon, vice president for Hudbay Minerals, suggests in his opinion column of March 20 that mining for copper in Arizona is the green thing to do. He points out that copper is important for green technologies.

He also notes that some copper-producing countries have “substandard regulatory environments that can result in environmental damage.” Perhaps so, but that doesn’t make the U.S. rules for mining and reclamation adequate. They are not.

Let’s see Hudbay advocate for better regulations. Let’s see Hudbay work to repeal the Mining Act of 1874. Let’s see Hudbay push for tariffs on irresponsibly mined copper from other countries. Only then will I believe Mr. Lauzon’s and Hudbay’s green credentials. Until then, Mr. Lauzon’s opinion piece is just a thinly disguised promotion for the Rosemont Mine.

Karl W. Flessa

Midtown

