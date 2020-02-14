Letter: Border Walls Can Save Lives

Objections to killing cactus in order to build effective border walls continue. That begs the question: how many saved saguaro are worth the loss of a human life? Zero? One? Fifty? Some supporters of undocumented immigration will immediately say it doesn't matter because there is no proof that some undocumented immigrants kill innocent people. Anyone who pays attention to the news knows that is not true. But those are not the human lives I am talking about in this case anyway. Effective border walls can save the lives of migrants. Walls discourage or prevent people from trying to travel through dangerous desert areas where hundreds have already died. Effective border walls might even save more lives than placing water supplies in the desert. All who want to prevent migrant deaths in the desert should join with those who want to minimize illegal immigration by supporting construction of effective border barriers.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.