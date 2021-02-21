 Skip to main content
Letter: Fair and Equal are not the same
For the first 6 weeks of 2021; Sen Sinema is willing to discuss $15 hr federal wage, but it shouldn't be a part of the latest $1.9T stimulus package; a welcome view. Speaking of the $1.9T stimulus, in today's environment, how come there isn't a simple list of where the money goes? Excel works great. Quick math: $1400 x 330M people is $462B. No government service position should generate wealth and $300K per year is wealth; hats off to the County Supervisors as Chuck Huckleberry is paid too much. What happened to the half page of "Fact Checking" the current administration? Aren't we still going to split hairs on every statement? And why has gas gone up an average of ten cents per gallon per week over the last 4 weeks? Has anything really changed with supply, demand, or policy that would cause such an immediate change? All rhetorical questions. We need more moderates, but moderates don't win elections.

Samuel Elliott

Northwest side

