Re: the May 25 article "Power line from N.M. to Southern Arizona wins final US approval."

Approval of the $8 billion SunZia electric project allegedly promises lower power costs for consumers, good-paying-union-jobs and completion by 2025. Really!?

Mike Carran's Op-Ed piece (May 25) contrasts these promises with the severe shortage of key minerals required for turbines. The Arizona Corporation Commission seems ever-ready to increase electricity rates in spite of solar power advances. And have we ever heard lately that good-paying-union-jobs were increasing in the Southwest?

Yes, question this project and its promises! Henry Brean's article should have been entitled: Who Wins in Approval of AZ-NM Power Line?

Michael Craig

West side