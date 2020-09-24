Letter: Finchem Belongs to a Right Wing Militia

The Star published a 2,100-word article about the race in Legislative District 11. But it omitted a crucial fact about Rep. Mark Finchem.
He is a member of one of Oath Keepers, one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S. today, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The organization is formed on a set of baseless conspiracy theories, such as a government plot to round up Americans and put them in concentration camps. A now-deleted article on Finchem's campaign website described President Obama as “taking every opportunity to install his ideological, totalitarian dictatorship.”
Oath Keepers aim their propaganda at the military and police, seeking to organize right-wing militias like the terrifying groups that bring weapons to racial justice protests.
Antigovernment extremist militia types running for a seat in government should set off alarm bells.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
