 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Finchem Belongs to a Right Wing Militia
View Comments

Letter: Finchem Belongs to a Right Wing Militia

The Star published a 2,100-word article about the race in Legislative District 11. But it omitted a crucial fact about Rep. Mark Finchem.

He is a member of one of Oath Keepers, one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S. today, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The organization is formed on a set of baseless conspiracy theories, such as a government plot to round up Americans and put them in concentration camps. A now-deleted article on Finchem's campaign website described President Obama as “taking every opportunity to install his ideological, totalitarian dictatorship.”

Oath Keepers aim their propaganda at the military and police, seeking to organize right-wing militias like the terrifying groups that bring weapons to racial justice protests.

Antigovernment extremist militia types running for a seat in government should set off alarm bells.

Larry Bodine

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Local-issues

Letter: UA and Covid 19

So here is my question. I see plenty of comments about Trump, Biden, and the election but nothing about our Tucson community problem - Univers…

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News