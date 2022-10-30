 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Freedom?

Been trying to figure out why it is that a lot of people will vote for people who will deny them the right to have their vote counted. I mean what is a democracy if you don’t know if your vote counts or it could be disregarded by elected officials who just don’t want to accept the results. And then I read this article that basically said those people don’t really have fully formed ideas about this issue, they’re really just being tribal loyal, kinda like a political gang where if you’re not tatted up where they're supposed to show then you’re not part of the group.

That I can understand. Problem is that comes at a way bigger cost than removing the tattoos. That comes at a cost of the kind of freedom that has been co-opted by people waving flags and ready to shoot you if you oppose them. Can’t call that freedom in my book. More like tyranny.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

