Letter: Freedom?

Been trying to figure out why it is that a lot of people will vote for people who will deny them the right to have their vote counted. I mean what is a democracy if you don’t know if your vote counts or it could be disregarded by elected officials who just don’t want to accept the results. And then I read this article that basically said those people don’t really have fully formed ideas about this issue, they’re really just being tribal loyal, kinda like a political gang where if you’re not tatted up where they're supposed to show then you’re not part of the group.