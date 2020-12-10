 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Healthy food for hungry people
View Comments

Letter: Healthy food for hungry people

I appreciate the article about donating healthy foods to food banks (November 28).

Because I enjoy eating healthy foods myself, knowing they are nutritionally superior to “junk” and overly processed foods, it was helpful to acknowledge that hungry people can also benefit from healthy foods that are donated to food pantries and soup kitchens.

Healthy foods are unprocessed and not stripped of nutrients (like whole wheat pasta, brown rice, lentils and beans, along with fruits and vegetables) and will help improve one’s health overall. Junk food, which includes processed foods that are high in sugar, fats or white flour can cause a variety of health problems including diabetes and heart disease. So, I will gladly donate healthy food items to our community for the well being of hungry people.

Linda Dugan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News