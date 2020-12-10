Letter: Healthy food for hungry people

I appreciate the article about donating healthy foods to food banks (November 28).
Because I enjoy eating healthy foods myself, knowing they are nutritionally superior to “junk” and overly processed foods, it was helpful to acknowledge that hungry people can also benefit from healthy foods that are donated to food pantries and soup kitchens.
Healthy foods are unprocessed and not stripped of nutrients (like whole wheat pasta, brown rice, lentils and beans, along with fruits and vegetables) and will help improve one’s health overall. Junk food, which includes processed foods that are high in sugar, fats or white flour can cause a variety of health problems including diabetes and heart disease. So, I will gladly donate healthy food items to our community for the well being of hungry people.
Linda Dugan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!