The recommended Interstate-11 route through Pima County is bad for all. Property owners from Sahuarita to Marana and in between will face loss of their homes and properties through eminent domain. The property value of homes not directly in the path but near the 400-foot-wide superhighway will plummet. Tucson gas stations, restaurants, motels and other businesses will collectively lose millions of dollars in revenues as travelers and commercial vehicles bypass the city on I-11. The path of the proposed highway winds its way through the Avra Valley next to Saguaro National Park, Tucson Mountain Park and Ironwood Forest National Monument, one of the most unique and scenic areas in the United States. This route will have a devastating effect on our desert creatures, their habitats and the unique Sonoran Desert landscape, a magnet for hundreds of thousands of visitors and tourists every year,
Gene Valdes
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.