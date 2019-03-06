Re: the March 3 article "El Tour still owes$180K to county; leader says he'll resign."
No more El Tour? Sad to hear of the possible end of a longtime Tucson tradition! El Tour de Tucson has been a mainstay here since 1983 and put Tucson on the map as a cycling friendly mecca.
Thanks to Richard DeBernardis and Perimeter Bicycling for over three decades of dedication, raising millions of dollars for various charities and giving a big boost each November to area tourism. I personally have ridden the El Tour 29 years; from the first one in 1983, to 15 El Tours on our tandem and more on my single racing bike as volunteer bike patrol.
Hope someone will step into Richard's shoes to continue this nationally recognized bicycling event. Thanks Richard and crew for a great ride!
Pedal on!
Rudy and Kay Van Renterghem
Oro Valley
