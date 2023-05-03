While Senator Kelly positions himself as a champion for water conservation in Arizona, and benefits greatly from the Native American vote, he has turned a blind eye to the environmental and cultural catastrophe planned for Oak Flat. A recent protest at the White House urged the Biden administration to hold off on permitting this public land giveaway to a foreign mining company. Tribal and Congressional leaders joined religious freedom and environmental activists in united opposition to the mine. But Arizona's most powerful democrat has refused to speak up for a legitimate environmental impact study, and has ignored the efforts of Apaches to protect their sacred site. Without Kelly a Congressional remedy is unlikely.
If Senator Kelly believes that short term jobs are more important than clean air, having water for future generations, and the ability of all people to have religious freedom, then he should say so. His silence on this issue is arguably more offensive than the bigoted Paul Gosar, as Kelly positions himself as someone who actually cares.
People are also reading…
Dwight Metzger
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.