While Senator Kelly positions himself as a champion for water conservation in Arizona, and benefits greatly from the Native American vote, he has turned a blind eye to the environmental and cultural catastrophe planned for Oak Flat. A recent protest at the White House urged the Biden administration to hold off on permitting this public land giveaway to a foreign mining company. Tribal and Congressional leaders joined religious freedom and environmental activists in united opposition to the mine. But Arizona's most powerful democrat has refused to speak up for a legitimate environmental impact study, and has ignored the efforts of Apaches to protect their sacred site. Without Kelly a Congressional remedy is unlikely.