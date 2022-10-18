 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: LD19 Has An Alternative to Incumbents

Since moving here 15 years ago, our Arizona state representatives have bounced back and forth from the senate to the house, when term limits moved them along, but they have done little that really helps residents of LD 19.

I want a Representative who will work towards regulation of excessive groundwater pumping, instead of someone who in 2018 sponsored a bill, for the second time, to loosen water requirements for new developments in rural counties.

This 2022 Midterm election we have an alternative. Her name is Sanda Clark.

Sanda will work to propose bills that help LD19 residents, from small farmers of Cochise County, to the retirees in Sunsites and the homeowners in Vail and Green Valley. Water Resources is first on Sanda’s list of issues.

Three Candidates for Two positions, Vote Only for Sanda on your ballot LD19. We deserve better and Sanda is the real deal.

Jean Vickers

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

