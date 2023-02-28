Growing up in Brooklyn, and bleeding Dodger Blue, I have hated the Yankees for what seems like a thousand years.

During that time, Arizona was just a place I flew over during frequent trips between NY and LA.

I have now lived in Tucson for many years and my feelings for that school in Tempe are on a par with the hated foe from the Bronx.

Greg Hanson's comment about that schools win at McKale being "good for the sport" is like asking Mrs. Lincoln how she liked the play.

Losing to your arch rival is never good for anything. Greg, I bet you like the Yankees also.

Mike Perlman

Foothills