The Star’s continued use of paid conservative influence groups to write opinion pieces should stop. This writer has sent in a list of 14 groups affiliated with the Koch Brothers, including The Cato Institute, so the paper will recognize these groups. Last week the paper ran an opinion from the Heartland Institute, another Koch Brothers group. And in Monday’s paper it was another one, this from The Institute for Policy Innovation another think tank founded by Dick Armey.
Capitol Research Center ranked IPI as amongst the most conservative groups in the U.S., scoring it as an "eight" on a scale of one to eight. Tucson has available to it the U of A, which I’m sure the paper could call on any number of professional with unbiased liberal or conservative views. Perhaps it's time for the Star to stop using Tribune News Service, and avail itself to the talent right here in Tucson.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
