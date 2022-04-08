Letter: Re: the April 1. article “Arizona governor won't say transgender people exist”

Governor Ducey was right not to acknowledge transgenderism. It is a lie. We do not have the technology to turn a woman into a man or a man into a woman. We cannot give a man a functioning set of ovaries or a uterus. We cannot give a woman functioning testes and a penis. We cannot give a woman a Y chromosome nor can we take the Y chromosome away from a man and give him an X chromosome in its place. Those who tell people that giving them doses of hormones that are contradictory to their existing biology and using surgery to mutilate their bodies so they resemble something they are not, are not helping people with gender dysphoria, they are hurting them. Lying used to be discouraged. Now we applaud lying and demand everyone agree with it.