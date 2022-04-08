 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the April 1. article “Arizona governor won't say transgender people exist”

  • Comments

Governor Ducey was right not to acknowledge transgenderism. It is a lie. We do not have the technology to turn a woman into a man or a man into a woman. We cannot give a man a functioning set of ovaries or a uterus. We cannot give a woman functioning testes and a penis. We cannot give a woman a Y chromosome nor can we take the Y chromosome away from a man and give him an X chromosome in its place. Those who tell people that giving them doses of hormones that are contradictory to their existing biology and using surgery to mutilate their bodies so they resemble something they are not, are not helping people with gender dysphoria, they are hurting them. Lying used to be discouraged. Now we applaud lying and demand everyone agree with it.

Facts are stubborn things. Fact: there is no transgender person living on earth today. They are still whatever biological sex they were born as, despite outward appearances.

Robert Blanchette

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News