Letter: School Vouchers...unconstitutional

As an educator for over 30 years, I was sadden by Arizona's expansive voucher system and found it to be unconstitutional. Two of the three concepts from the Constitution's First Amendment, which form the basis for the Supreme Court interpretation are: "no coercion in religious matters; no expectation to support religion against one's will". All support must be voluntary. Those $7000 vouchers paid to those choosing to go to religious schools are unconstitutional.

Average tuition for Arizona private elementary schools is $9835 and for high school $15,076 -out of the reach for many lower and middle class families. Thus we have segregation; a kind of throw back to the 1950's. It is divisive, wastes talent, and creates an underclass in an underfunded system (47th out of 50 states).

Private schools and homeschooling are not accountable, and no accreditation is necessary. Some are for profit: what are they teaching? I don't want my tax dollars going there. Arizona legislators are cheating children. What is the point? Vote them out.

Rozanne Plotnik

Green Valley