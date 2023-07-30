We’re all concerned about rising energy costs, unfortunately many energy policies at the state and federal levels do not take our economy into account. We need commonsense energy policies that will grow our economy and protect our environment.

I recently had the opportunity to meet with Congressman Juan Ciscomani (AZ-6) and am encouraged that he is interested in supporting all-of-the-above energy policies. He’s a member of the Conservative Climate Caucus and plays an integral role in securing domestic mineral supply chains, reducing regulatory barriers, and increasing energy security. In fact, Rep. Ciscomani’s work to boost copper production and update carbon capture wells is crucial to meeting energy needs while reducing emissions.

We can develop American-made energy, promote innovation, lower energy prices, and be responsible stewards of our environment. Congressman Ciscomani has shown support for clean energy in our nation’s future, and I know he’ll continue to do so, and put the interests of Arizonans first.

Jaime A. Molera

Downtown