Letter: TEP proposed rate increases due to "renewable" energy"

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is asking the AZ Corporation Commission to approve raising residential and business electric utility rates. Residential rates would go up by 12% or about $14 a month and small business rates about $40 a month (which likely would be passed on to customers). TEP says it needs the raises to pay for investments in "renewable energy", solar and wind projects. I wanted to thank Democrat Progressives for this. They demand companies go "green" with renewables, then the incurred costs are passed onto consumers like me. Their "transitioning" from petroleum and associated attacks on the industry have driven the up the price of gasoline to double what it was on November 3, 2020. Diesel is over $6 a gallon and used most by commercial transport trucking companies. A result of that is higher prices for all kinds of goods, i.e. at the grocery store. My point here is that Progressive Democrats and their demands for renewable energy is financially hurting Americans.