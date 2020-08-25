 Skip to main content
Letter: Tucson Police Endorse Trump
Letter: Tucson Police Endorse Trump

While law enforcement agencies are struggling to restore public confidence in their ability to enforce the law fairly and without favor, this is the worst possible time for the Tucson Police Officers Association and other members of the Arizona Police Association to endorse Donald Trump.

It is the height of hypocrisy for our police to support an impeached president, an unindicted co-conspirator (“Individual-1,”) who is also the subject of ongoing criminal investigations in New York and elsewhere, a man who faces charges of sexual misconduct by at least 25 women, and a man who violates the Constitution and governmental norms on an almost daily basis.

This appalling endorsement of Donald Trump displays an utter disregard for the people they serve. How can we rely on our police to be impartial and fair if we fear that they only enforce the law for Trump supporters? Is the TPD truly “Ready to Protect, Proud to Serve”?

Julian Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

