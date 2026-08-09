This letter implies Iran was behind 9/11 attacks and says Iran's government just wants to kill Americans. No. Osama bin Ladin's Al Qaeda did 9/11. News reports on 19 September 2001 showed 5,000 Iranians in Teheran holding a pro-America march, shouting "America condolences" and "Death to terrorists."

Iran's government is in survival mode since Trump's Pearl Harbor-style sneak attack during negotiations that assassinated their ayatollah. Iran has killed eighteen American soldiers in self-defense, while Trump has killed thousands of Iranians.

Iran sent weapons to Iraqi guerrillas because it viewed American military nearby as a threat. But we gave weapons to Afghan guerrillas that killed many Russian soldiers. Russians likely viewed us as terrorists. Terrorism is in the eye of the beholder. If people are dehumanized as terrorists, it is easier to strike them with nuclear weapons. Is this what Trump and others try to justify?