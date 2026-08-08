Do you want to own a house? Do you want to earn and save enough money to have a comfortable retirement and possibly some for the beneficiaries? Do you want to earn as much as possible to the limits of your capability either working for someone or starting your own business? Do you want to safely drive to and shop at the mall without being carjacked or robbed? Do you want to drive down the freeway without worrying about a semi-truck driver who cannot speak English running you over? When in physical danger, do you want a policeman or a social worker? Do you want your children and grandchildren to be able to read proficiently when graduating from high school. If you have more money that others, do you want the government to force you to share it? Do you think you should have electric power 24 hours a day? Do you think you should be able to own the car of your choice.? The Social Democrats don’t.