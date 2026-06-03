Re: letter "It takes a nation" reminds us that the 2024 presidential election was democratically held - not stolen, not rigged, was free and fair. So was the 2020 election, proven over and over. Reminder: Democrats accepted the 2024 results, unlike Republicans in 2020. Trump has spent over six years reiterating his Big Lie non-stop, trying to convince everyone that he won. Many of his supporters accept and embrace that lie. His 2024 election was not a decision made by all of us - it was made by less than half of us - people willing to accept the treason and violence of Jan. 6th and put the architect of that attempted overthrow of our democracy back in office. That person is now pardoning and rewarding the violent traitors who followed his orders on Jan. 6. One man has created the great divisiveness in America with his lies, blatant racism, non-stop chaos, police state law enforcement. Everything he says and does is meant to divide. Sadly, there's a very receptive audience.