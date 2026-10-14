We, the United States, put sanctions on Russia because of their unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We put sanctions on Iran because of their supposed attempt to develop a nuclear weapon and their closing of the Strait of Hormuz. Russia has helped Iran with intelligence to target our troops and bases which has killed at least 18 service members and injured hundreds. We threatened other countries if they broke those sanctions. So now Trump breaks those sanctions to buy diesel oil from Russia. The small amount of oil compared to the world market will make little difference in the worldwide price according to many oil experts. Russia will get billions of dollars to boost their flagging economy, advance their war against Ukraine and support Iran in its attacks on our troops and allies. How is this a good “deal”? Putin has played Trump again.