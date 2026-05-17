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George Will had a pointed column on 05/13 about today's youth, their education, the jobs they take what they find the workplace and how they feel about all this. He ends his piece equating socialism with infantilism.

He misses, or ignores altogether one huge example of socialism. For years and years the happiest citizens, the people who like where and how they live are the people from the Scandinavian countries which are socialist through and through. Socialism there is applied for the for everyone for the good of everyone.

Most people here have no idea at all of what socialism is yet use the word however in the most pejorative sense. What we think and what they know are two different things altogether.

Tim Canny

Oracle