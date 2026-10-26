Affordability is now the apparent primary concern facing voters, out pacing crime, fraud, and climate change. The Republicans have offered a plan which includes rebuilding American industry to provide American jobs instead of off-shoring those jobs, a robust energy independence, removing burdensome regulations, lowering taxes for all American citizens, and only allowing legal self-supporting immigrants whose main goal in success and assimilation into the American way of life. The Iran war has slowed this effort but will be resolved. Recall, four years of Biden Democrats illustrated their policies. Plus 10 million unvetted illegal immigrants, welcomed and supported endlessly by American taxpayers. A Covid fiasco that destroyed American school children for two years and enriched the teacher’s unions. An energy policy, destroying fossil fuels, raising all fuel costs, and ensuring that green energy manufactures and liberal scientists enriched themselves. Ignored massive fraud of taxpayer dollars to the delight of NGO’s and undeserving recipients. Dismissed, and actually encouraged, a nuclear threat from Iran. Which choice make more sense?