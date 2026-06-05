Prefer us on Google Learn More

In Texas Ken Paxton, who has been impeached and indicted for various illegal activities, as well as his wife divorcing him for having an affair, won the republican primary by being 100% Trump. His democratic opponent is James Talarico, former teacher who is now a Presbyterian minister. He is faithful to his long-time girlfriend, and has never been indicted for any crimes.

On what issues did the Republicans attack Talarico? They called him a vegan! OH MY! What kind of vermin, woke commie is he? Actually, Talarico responded by saying “I’ve been eating barbecue since before Paxton’s first indictment.” He’s not vegan, but the republicans don’t care about facts.

Will those Bible toting, family values Texans vote for a man who cheated on his wife (Commandment #7 - You shall not commit adultery), who has been indicted several times (Commandments #8 and #9 - you shall not steal or lie)? We know the hypocritical, MAGAs will. We can only hope people with true values will not.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke