So ... now we discover that our arrogant Commander-in-Chief and his incompetent, unqualified "Secretary of War" have in the past 5+ months expended nearly 80% of our missiles on a war of their choice at a time of their choice, missiles that cannot be restocked until at least 2029, a war that leaves the enemy with all its uranium still underground, its mullahs still in charge of a military murderous to its own citizens, and the primary vector of much of the world's petroleum, formerly free to international shipping, under the control of these mullahs. We cannot help Ukraine, or any other allies, because our Congress continues to allow this travesty of a "national defense" to continue. What can we do? Vote out any Congressman who keeps approving the funding of this war, e.g. Juan Ciscomani, and vote in responsible Representatives, e.g. retired Marine Joanna Mendoza, to restore sanity to our defense.