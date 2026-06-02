Prefer us on Google Learn More

Republicans say that Democrats have no platform other than being anti-Trump. Looking back at the last 17 months, I think that is enough for me. However, I find it hypocritical when every time a Republican spokesperson is faced with a question about the Iran War (yes, it is a war), inflation, ICE atrocities, or any one of Trump’s corrupt activities to enrich him or his family, they answer with “But Biden,” “But Pelosi,” “But Hillary,” “But Kamala.” I’m waiting for “But Kennedy,” “But Roosevelt,” But Woodrow Wilson.”

The Republican platform is to have Trump do whatever he wants and then to blame former Democrats for his actions, rather than standing on some fundamental principle.

It’s the 5th grade equivalent of when little Donnie gets caught stealing a candy bar and says to his mom, “But Joe stole one three years ago.”

It has to be so exhausting and embarrassing for MAGA Mike and other republican leaders to continue the charade out of nothing but fear.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke